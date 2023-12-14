'Stranger Things' Stage Play Premiere Brings Out David Harbour Along With Special Guests Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner & More!

Stranger Things is now a stage play in London and a star-studded crowd stepped out for the world premiere’s opening night performance.

The TV show’s star David Harbour was joined by wife Lily Allen at the event on Thursday night (December 14) at the Phoenix Theatre in London, England.

Stranger Things actors Matthew Modine and Cara Buono were also in attendance, as were the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers.

Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner were both at the opening, as were Daniel Dae Kim, James McAvoy and wife Lisa Liberati, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan, Micheal Ward, and The Crown stars Dominic West, Meg Bellamy, and Ed McVey.

Hugh was seen hanging out with his director friend Shawn Levy and theatre producer Sonia Friedman.

Here is the play’s synopsis: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce just wants to get out as soon as she can. When new student Henry Creel and his family arrive, they find a fresh start isn’t that easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and to the beginning of the end.”

