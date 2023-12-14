Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello &amp; Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 9:55 pm

'Stranger Things' Stage Play Premiere Brings Out David Harbour Along With Special Guests Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner & More!

'Stranger Things' Stage Play Premiere Brings Out David Harbour Along With Special Guests Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner & More!

Stranger Things is now a stage play in London and a star-studded crowd stepped out for the world premiere’s opening night performance.

The TV show’s star David Harbour was joined by wife Lily Allen at the event on Thursday night (December 14) at the Phoenix Theatre in London, England.

Stranger Things actors Matthew Modine and Cara Buono were also in attendance, as were the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers.

Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner were both at the opening, as were Daniel Dae Kim, James McAvoy and wife Lisa Liberati, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan, Micheal Ward, and The Crown stars Dominic West, Meg Bellamy, and Ed McVey.

Hugh was seen hanging out with his director friend Shawn Levy and theatre producer Sonia Friedman.

Here is the play’s synopsis: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce just wants to get out as soon as she can. When new student Henry Creel and his family arrive, they find a fresh start isn’t that easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and to the beginning of the end.”

Check out some scoop on the upcoming season of the TV show!
Just Jared on Facebook
stranger things play opening 01
stranger things play opening 02
stranger things play opening 03
stranger things play opening 04
stranger things play opening 05
stranger things play opening 06
stranger things play opening 07
stranger things play opening 08
stranger things play opening 09
stranger things play opening 10
stranger things play opening 11
stranger things play opening 12
stranger things play opening 13
stranger things play opening 14
stranger things play opening 15
stranger things play opening 16
stranger things play opening 17
stranger things play opening 18
stranger things play opening 19
stranger things play opening 20
stranger things play opening 21
stranger things play opening 22
stranger things play opening 23
stranger things play opening 24
stranger things play opening 25
stranger things play opening 26
stranger things play opening 27
stranger things play opening 28
stranger things play opening 29
stranger things play opening 30
stranger things play opening 31
stranger things play opening 32
stranger things play opening 33
stranger things play opening 34
stranger things play opening 35
stranger things play opening 36
stranger things play opening 37
stranger things play opening 38
stranger things play opening 39
stranger things play opening 40
stranger things play opening 41
stranger things play opening 42
stranger things play opening 43
stranger things play opening 44
stranger things play opening 45
stranger things play opening 46
stranger things play opening 47
stranger things play opening 48
stranger things play opening 49

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cara Buono, Daniel Dae Kim, David Harbour, Dominic West, Ed McVey, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Garner, Joe Locke, Lily Allen, Lisa Liberati, Matthew Modine, Meg Bellamy, Micheal Ward, Shawn Levy, Sonia Friedman, Stranger Things, Tobie Donovan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images