Robert Downey Jr. Wears Sheer Shirt to 'The Sympathizer' Premiere Alongside Sandra Oh

Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh are stepping out for the premiere of their new HBO series!

The co-stars posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of The Sympathizer on Tuesday (April 9) held at The Paramount in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, the 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor sported a black sheer shirt with a tan suit while the 52-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress looked pretty in a white, cutout dress.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Hoa Xunade, Fred Nguyen, Toan Le, Duy Nguyen, Vy Le, Kieu Chinh, Kayli Tran, VyVy Nguyen, Ky Duyen, and Marine Delterme.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the show’s logline: Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the show is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.

The Sympathizer will premiere on Sunday, April 14 on HBO – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Robert is wearing a Saint Laurent outfit. Sandra is wearing a dress by Cong Tri.

