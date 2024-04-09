'All American: Homecoming' Season 3 Cast Shakeup - 6 Stars Confirmed to Return as Series Regular, 2 Stars Demoted & 1 Actor Promoted

All American: Homecoming season three is on the way!

The All American spinoff series is all set to return for a new season on The CW, but a premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Recently, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll revealed new details about the upcoming third season, including a time jump that is similar to that of All American‘s between seasons five and six.

“The actors have taken the new direction we’ve taken the show in and they’ve just raised it to another level,” she said. “I am so excited for people to see this season of Homecoming and how our characters have also grown and matured and how they’re now handling situations differently.”

The new direction of the show also includes some changes to the cast!

Some of the show’s stars have been demoted down to recurring guest stars, while some have had their series regular roles reduced. Plus, one recurring actor has been promoted to series regular.

Keep reading to find out the latest casting news on All American: Homecoming…