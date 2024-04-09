Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Message from Fiancée Dylan Meyer: 'My Favorite Person Here on Planet Earth'

It’s Kristen Stewart‘s birthday!

The Oscar-nominated actress officially turned 34 on Tuesday, April 9, and in honor of her big day, Kristen‘s fiancée Dylan Meyer took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a sweet tribute.

Keep reading to find out more…“Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth,” Dylan, 35, wrote along with a photo of Kristen in bed with their cat Cozy.

“You’re like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street,” Dylan continued. “I don’t know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe.”

Kristen and Dylan got engaged 2021 and in a recent interview, Kristen revealed if they plan on having kids in the future.