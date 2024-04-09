Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 09, 2024 at 10:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Message from Fiancée Dylan Meyer: 'My Favorite Person Here on Planet Earth'

Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Message from Fiancée Dylan Meyer: 'My Favorite Person Here on Planet Earth'

It’s Kristen Stewart‘s birthday!

The Oscar-nominated actress officially turned 34 on Tuesday, April 9, and in honor of her big day, Kristen‘s fiancée Dylan Meyer took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a sweet tribute.

Keep reading to find out more…“Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth,” Dylan, 35, wrote along with a photo of Kristen in bed with their cat Cozy.

“You’re like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street,” Dylan continued. “I don’t know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe.”

Kristen and Dylan got engaged 2021 and in a recent interview, Kristen revealed if they plan on having kids in the future.
