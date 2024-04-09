Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Addresses Their 24-Year Age Gap

Sam Taylor-Johnson is addressing all of the talk about her 24-year age gap with husband Aaron.

If you didn’t know, Sam, 57, and Aaron, 33, married in 2012 three years after meeting on set of Nowhere Boy. Together they share daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12. Sam is also mom to Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

The two have largely kept their marriage out of the spotlight, but in recent months, there has been a lot of public interest with their age gap.

In a new interview, Sam was asked if her and Aaron‘s age difference is ever awkward when it comes to different interests or cultural reference points.

Keep reading to find out more…“No, it never does. I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking,” Sam told The Guardian.

“And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us, because I guess people will always,” Sam continued. “We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

Also in the interview, Sam said that she never had any hesitations about getting romantically involved with Aaron all those years ago.

“If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn’t have worked. If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked,” Sam explained. “I’m quite instinctual. I’ve gone feet first into everything in my life. I’m always, ‘This seems amazing’, and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad.”

She added, “It’s definitely a ‘f–k it, let’s go with it’ approach. And I’m a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all.”

