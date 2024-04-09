Jessica Alba Steps Down from Leadership Role at The Honest Company, Will Continue in New Capacity

Jessica Alba is stepping down from her leadership role at The Honest Company, 12 years after founding the company.

The 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (April 9) to announce that she will no longer serve as the company’s Chief Creative Officer, but she will continue in a new capacity.

“It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer. However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker,” Jessica began her open letter.

“Building Honest has been a true labor of love. From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side – this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams. To the entire Honest team, past and present, your unwavering commitment to our mission is the fuel that keeps us going. Everyone always says you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with – thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself,” she continued.

Jessica concluded, “And of course to our Honest families, I’m forever grateful. Reading your stories and testimonials, seeing pictures of your baby showers, monthly milestones, AM/PM routines, and everything in-between – please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist. Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good.”

The Honest Company is valued at $363 million as of April 5, 2024.

