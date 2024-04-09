Robert Pattinson Makes First Official Appearance as New Dad, Looks Adorable at CinemaCon with Director Bong Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is stepping out for his first official appearance as a new dad!

The 37-year-old actor looked adorable while posing with director Bong Joon-ho at the Warner Bros. presentation at 2024 CinemaCon on Tuesday (April 9) in Las Vegas.

Robert and Bong were there to present their upcoming movie Mickey 17.

Robert is playing an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

Bong told the crowd at CinemaCon that 17 refers to the “number of times he dies.”

“It’s based on the novel Mickey 7, but we made it Mickey 17,” Bong said. “The number is the number of times he dies. I kill him 10 times more. It’s a story of a simple man. It’s a sci-fi movie. It’s hard to say sci-fi — it’s a human story.”

The film was delayed from a March 2024 release to a January 2025 release.