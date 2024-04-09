Top Stories
Apr 09, 2024 at 9:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Bring Extended Look at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' to CinemaCon 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Bring Extended Look at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' to CinemaCon 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a Mad Max inspired look while stepping out for the Warner Bros presentation at 2024 CinemaCon held at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (April 9) in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old actress joined her co-star Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller as they unveiled an extended first look at their upcoming prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“To tell the story of Mad Max, we had to know where every vehicle, every character, every prop, every gesture came from,” George shared on stage, via Deadline. “We wrote backstories of Furiosa overall these years and Mad Max the year before. When Fury Road had enough traction, we figured we had to do Furiosa.”

George also dished on casting Anya as the young Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Keep reading to see what he said…

Anya needed to be someone who you could spend all those months in the wasteland in. [She’s] someone is really resolute, brilliant and very smart. If the apocalypse came, she’d be one of the first I’d hang with,” he said.

Previously, Anya opened up about taking on the role and the one regret she has from doing the film.

In case you missed it, check out the latest trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which was released a few weeks ago.

FYI: Anya is wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin look.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth at CinemaCon…
Photos: Getty
