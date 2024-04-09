'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Lala Kent has revealed if she’s expecting a baby boy or baby girl!

Last month, the 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules star announced that she was pregnant with her second child, and confirmed that she used a sperm donor to conceive. She and ex Randall Emmett share 3-year-old daughter Ocean.

During an Amazon Live on Tuesday (April 9), Lala announced the sex of her unborn baby.

Keep reading to find out more…Lala popped balloon full of pink confetti, revealing that she’s having another girl!

“Shout-out to the daughters. I’m gonna have two,” Lala said. “I am so excited to be a girl mom.”

Then in an interview with People, Lala said that she can’t to see Ocean be a big sister once her little sister is born.

“I’m excited to see Ocean become a big sister. I think she’s really going to thrive in that role,” Lala said. “And I’m also just excited to have a baby in the home that I don’t have to share with anyone. I know how that sounds, [that] it can come off as selfish, but I’m just excited to not share with anybody.”

During a recent episode of her podcast, Lala explained why she decided to use a sperm donor for baby No. 2.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesdays at 8pm ET on Bravo.