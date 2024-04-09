'The Cleaning Lady' Writes Off Adan Canto's Arman with Emotional Moment in S3 Episode 6

Adan Canto‘s character Arman has been written off the Fox series The Cleaning Lady following his tragic death earlier this year.

The Mexican-American actor passed away in January 2024 at the young age of 42 after a battle with appendiceal cancer.

The third season of The Cleaning Lady premiered in early March 2024 and Adan‘s character Arman went missing just moments into the first episode. He appeared in the episode seemingly through special effects.

In the season premiere, Arman was tossed in the back of a van after a drug deal was busted and a shootout occurred. His loved ones had been searching for him ever since.

Keep reading to find out more…

In episode six of the third season, Arman’s captors were ready to give him up. Thony and Fiona had been searching for him separately and ended up finding the car transporting Arman as he was being driven to the drop-off point. We also learned that Dante was responsible for Arman being captured.

After Thony and Arman shared a long glance at each other from their two cars, one of his captors attempted to shoot at Thony. Arman was able to deflect the gun, but the car he was in swerved and drove off a cliff. From Thony’s reaction to looking over the cliff, it appears Arman died in the crash.

The episode ended with a title card, “In Loving Memory — Adan Canto.”

See which cast members did and did not return for season three.