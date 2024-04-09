Oliver Hudson Admits He Cheated on Wife Erinn Bartlett Before They Married

Oliver Hudson is opening up about one of his biggest regrets.

During the Monday (April 8) episode of his podcast Sibling Rivalry, which he co-hosts with sister Kate Hudson, the 47-year-old Scream Queens actor admitted that he cheated on wife Erinn Bartlett before they married in 2006.

Keep reading to find out more…“When I got engaged, something happened psychologically and I spiraled,” Oliver recalled. “I was unfaithful, and I was cheating. It was crazy.”

While he insisted he “never got caught,” Oliver said that he confessed his cheating to his then-fiancée.

“I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married, and be married and have children with this sort of weight,” Oliver noted.

At the time, Oliver told Erin that the reason behind his infidelity was because there was “something happening to me psychologically that I sort of had to get through,” but he decided to work through his behavior because Erinn “is an amazing woman.”

Oliver also credited mom Goldie Hawn for offering him some much-needed guidance at the time.

“My mother played a big part in it as well, where it’s about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action,” Oliver explained. “Even though it might seem extreme, let’s dig in a little bit into why. And looking at the whole person rather than affliction.”

Ultimately, Oliver and Erinn were able to work through his infidelity by going to therapy and “just working through it,” and have been married on June 9, 2006. Together they share sons Wilder, born in 2007, and Bodhi, born in 2010, along with daughter Rio, born in 2013.

Oliver said that he no longer looks back at his cheating with regret.

Honestly, if that didn’t happen I don’t know what kind of person I would be,” Oliver said. “So, do I regret it? I mean, no. I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don’t wanna cause anyone any pain.”

While Oliver acknowledged that some life choices are “going to be bad,” he did add, “If you can come out the other end of them, [asking] why they were bad and how that affected you and everyone else around you, then you’re only growing and you’re building a toolbox.”

In another recent episode of the podcast, Oliver clarified comments he previously made about having “trauma” from his mom.