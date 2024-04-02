Oliver Hudson Clarifies Comments About Having 'Trauma' from Mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson is clarifying his recent comments about mom Goldie Hawn.

During a recent episode of his Sibling Rivalry podcast, the 47-year-old Cleaning Lady actor recalled the “trauma” from his childhood growing up with Goldie, 78, as a mom.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times,” Oliver said.

While he said she was an “amazing mother,” Oliver said he struggled with her busy work schedule and choices made in her personal life.

“She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like,” Oliver explained, adding that she was just “living her life.”

“This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there,” he clarified, “and she just wasn’t [there] sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

After his comments went viral and raised some eyebrows, Oliver clarified what he really meant.

Keep reading to find out more…“If you listen to the whole thing, it’s more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent,” Oliver told sister and co-host Kate Hudson on the March 31 episode of their podcast.

While he admitted that he was “afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more,” Oliver said it felt necessary to clarify that there was actually “no trauma” from Goldie.

“I don’t know who I would be without my mother,” he continued. “I can’t even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything.”

Oliver then jokingly concluded, “In retrospect, I’m just gonna shut the f–k up from now on.”

