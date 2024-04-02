Michael Douglas Learns He's Related To Another Marvel Star On 'Finding Your Roots'

Michael Douglas is related to another Marvel star!

The 79-year-old Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star found out on Finding Your Roots that he and Avengers: Endgame co-star Scarlett Johansson are distantly related.

On the PBS series, host Henry Louis Gates Jr revealed to Michael that he is a “DNA cousin” of Scarlett.

“Are you kidding?” a surprised Michael reacted. “Oh, that’s amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool.”

Henry said that the two Marvel stars “share identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes.”

The relation is on Scarlett‘s “maternal lines, which stretch back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.”

Michael said that the news of their relation is “incredible” and he looks “forward to seeing Scarlett next time!”

