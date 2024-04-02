Heather Rae El Moussa Looks Back at Her Time on 'Selling Sunset,' Calls the Show 'Very Toxic'

Heather Rae El Moussa is very happy to be done with Selling Sunset.

The 36-year-old real estate agent was one of the original stars of the Netflix show and was reduced to a much smaller role in season seven, only appearing in one episode. She confirmed in December 2023 that she would not be returning for season eight.

In a new episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast that was released on Monday (April 1), Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa looked back at her time on Selling Sunset, admitting it was “very toxic.”

Keep reading to find out more…“It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek,” Heather said referring to their HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas.

“We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours,” Heather continued. “With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

Heather said that some days on set of Selling Sunset got so tough that she “came home crying,” before Tarek, 42, chimed in, “every day.”

Heather went on to say that Selling Sunset‘s demanding schedule had her working 12 to 14-hour long days and she was constantly away from her husband and kids.

“It was crazy. They just want more and more and more and you saw me on the show,” Heather explained. “I pretty much was level-headed almost the whole time. I was kind of friends with everyone and I kept things pretty chill in my life.”

As for her former cast mates, Heather said, “Yeah, it’s very toxic. You’re around a bunch of women that everyone wants to be stars on the show, you know, number one. And they’ll kind of do anything.”

