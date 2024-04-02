'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Splits From Girlfriend Elena Belle After Nearly Three Years of Dating

Gleb Savchenko is single again.

In a new interview, the 40-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that he and girlfriend Elena Belle recently broke up after nearly three years of dating.

Gleb and the 39-year-old model first started dating in August 2021 after meeting through a mutual friend on the 4th of July.

Keep reading to find out more…“Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” Gleb shared with Page Six. “It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’”

While he didn’t specify the exact reason for the split, Gleb did say that he still “very much loves” Elena.

“She’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing,” Gleb explained. “We had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.”

Gleb was previously married to Elena Samodanova for 14 years before splitting in November 2020. They share two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

