Brittany Cartwright Reveals What the Fight Was About That Led to Jax Taylor Separation

Brittany Cartwright is sharing more details about what led to her separation from husband Jax Taylor.

The 35-year-old The Valley star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday (April 2), where host Andy Cohen grilled her about details in a segment called, “We Britt-need to Know.”

Brittany has previously said there was no cheating, and that there was a fight that led her to leave. Now, she’s revealing what that fight was about.

Find out what she revealed inside…

“[We're] still separated. [I'm] still in the Airbnb,” Brittany revealed on their current relationship status.

On co-parenting their son Cruz, she said that it’s been going fine. “Jax is a great father, I’ll give him that. That’s our main priority, no matter what.”

Andy then asked if there was one moment or a final straw that happened that led to separation.

“Yes, we just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong,” she said. “You know they always say a woman can hit her breaking point and it’s hard to come back from that.”

Brittany revealed the fight actually stemmed from her going out with friend and The Valley co-star Kristen Doute.

“He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen the night before, and kind of made up a story in his own head and started a fight about something that never happened,” she shared.

Brittany also mentioned that couples therapy is something she has said “needs to happen,” but they haven’t gone yet.

“It got to the point where we fought about everything… it could be about anything at that point,” she added. “it was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from.”

It was first revealed that Brittany and Jax were separated right before their new show premiered and that she had moved into an Airbnb.