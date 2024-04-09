Top Stories
Apr 09, 2024 at 9:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first Joker: Folie à Deux teaser trailer just dropped!

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, of course, star as Joker and Harley Quinn in the new footage that debuted Tuesday evening (April 9) at Warner Bros’ 2024 CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas.

Keep reading to find out more…

While there is still no official synopsis for the upcoming film, we do know that it will be a musical!

Todd Phillips returns as director for the sequel, after helming the highly successful first film.

Recently, it was revealed that there will be a minimum of 15 renditions of well known songs. Find out more here!

We also recently learned that the upcoming movie will be rated R

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4th.

Check out the first teaser trailer right here…
