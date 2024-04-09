Jodie Foster Recalls Sharing Concern About Addiction With Robert Downey Jr On 1995 Film Set

Jodie Foster is opening up about her concern for former co-star Robert Downey Jr‘s addiction struggles.

The 61-year-old actress and the 59-year-old actor worked together on the 1995 film Home for the Holidays, which she directed and he starred in.

In a recent interview, Jodie shared how she took Robert aside during production to address his struggles.

She told Esquire that she said to him, “Look, I couldn’t be more grateful for what you’ve given in this film. But I’m scared of what happens to you next. Right now you are incredibly good at balancing on the barstool. But it’s really precarious, and I’m not sure how that’s going to end.”

“What was so interesting about him then was what a genius he was—there was more creativity in his little finger than I will ever have in my whole life—but he did not have the discipline,” Jodie added about directing him. “He was so out there that all of that wonderful talent was kind of just, like, flailing his arms in the water and making a big mess. But it was in there somewhere, right? Because now he is somebody who’s become disciplined almost as a way of surviving.”

“I have faith in people’s ability to change if they want it, and he really wanted it.”

Robert has now been sober from drugs for over 20 years.

Earlier this year, he won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Oppenheimer.

