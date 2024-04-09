Morgan Wallen's Ex Reacts to His Arrest Amid Rumors He Threw Chair Because of Her Surprise Wedding

Morgan Wallen‘s ex-fiancee KT Smith is speaking out following his arrest over the weekend.

Morgan and KT started dating in 2016 and got engaged a few months later. Though they ended the engagement, they continued dating for several years. By the time their son Indigo was born in July 2020, they had called it quits.

The 30-year-old country singer was arrested in Nasvhille on Sunday night (April 7) after he allegedly threw a chair off of the roof of Chief’s Bar in Nashville, Tenn. Apparently, he laughed after he threw the chair off the roof, which sat six stories above a busy street.

The chair apparently hit the street about three feet away from some police officers. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct.

Reports have claimed that Morgan may have been acting in reaction to the news that KT just got married to Luke Scornavacco, only days after they were engaged.

Now, she’s speaking out in response to those claims.

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement,” KT told The Daily Beast. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

