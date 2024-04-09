YouTube Star Lauren Riihimaki Marries Longtime Beau Jeremy Lewis In Weekend Wedding

Lauren Riihamaki, best known as LaurDIY, is now married!

The 30-year-old YouTuber and Craftopia host tied the knot with her boyfriend of five years Jeremy Lewis in a beautiful ceremony on Sunday (April 7) in Simi Valley, Calif.

“mr and mrs jeremy & lauren lewis 🕊️ 04.07.2024,” she shared on Instagram, along with pics from their wedding.

Keep reading to find out more…

For their nuptials, Lauren wore a Netta BenShabu Elite Couture dress from Jaxon James Couture Bridal, while Jeremy wore a Tom Ford suit.

The couple tied the knot at Hummingbird Nest Events in Santa Susana, Calif., which is located in the Simi Valley area.

Check out some of the photos they shared on Instagram now!

Lauren and Jeremy started dating in 2019 and got engaged at the end of 2022.

In addition to her main channel, Lauren also has a vlog channel, and they both host the podcast Wild ‘Til 9 together, where they have been talking about their wedding planning process over the last year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!!