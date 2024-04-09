Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 7:05 pm
By JJ Staff

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted En Route to Final NYC Show on 'Guts Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready to close out the New York City leg of the Guts Tour.

The 21-year-old singer was spotted en route to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday afternoon (April 9) in New York.

Olivia was dressed in a white flora dress and brown leather boots. It looks like she went fresh-faced as she’ll be getting her stage makeup on at the venue.

If you didn’t know, Olivia has been touring since the end of February and she’s performing the final of four NYC shows tonight. She’ll then get a few weeks off before resuming the tour in Ireland on April 30.

Following two months in Europe, Olivia will return to North America for another month of shows. The tour ends in Los Angeles on August 17.

Olivia grabbed lunch with a famous friend over the weekend.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Olivia Rodrigo