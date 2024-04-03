'Joker: Folie à Deux' Receives 'R' Rating, Reason Why Revealed

The Joker sequel has been given an official rating by the Motion Picture Association (aka the MPA).

The film – formally titled Joker: Folie à Deux – is the sequel to 2019′s Joker and will have Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the iconic DC supervillain. Lady Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in the new film, and Todd Phillips is back as director.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the MPA, the film has been rated “R.” The reason why? It features “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity.”

The cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Ken Leung, Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan, and Jacob Lofland.

If you didn’t see, a new report from revealed some fascinating details about what to expect from Joker 2‘s musical elements!