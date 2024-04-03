Top Stories
Apr 03, 2024 at 8:38 am
By JJ Staff

Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Kids Sparrow & Harlow Make First Red Carpet Appearance at 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' Premiere

Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Kids Sparrow & Harlow Make First Red Carpet Appearance at 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' Premiere

Nicole Richie brings her two kids, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, to her premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead at The Grove on Tuesday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old designer and actress stars in the film! She was joined by other members of her family including husband Joel Madden, dad Lionel Richie, mom Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Lionel‘s girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

This is the first time we’re seeing Nicole and Joel‘s kids on the red carpet with their parents!

Keep reading to find out more…

Also seen on the red carpet were Nicole‘s co-stars including Jermaine Fowler, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., Miles Fowler, Ayaamii Sledge, Carter Young, Simone Joy Jones, Lizet Upia, Romar Fernandez, plus director Wade Allain-Marcus, among others.

Last year, Joel made some super sweet comments about why he’s lucky to be married to Nicole.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 01
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 02
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 03
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 04
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 05
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 06
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 07
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 08
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 09
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 10
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 11
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 12
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 13
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 14
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 15
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 16
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 17
nicole richie dont tell mom the babysitters dead 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ayaamii Sledge, Brenda Harvey-Richie, Carter Young, Donielle T Hansley Jr, Harlow Madden, Jermaine Fowler, Joel Madden, Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Lizet Upia, Miles Fowler, Nicole Richie, Romar Fernandez, Simone Joy Jones, Sparrow Madden, Wade Allain-Marcus