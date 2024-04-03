Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Kids Sparrow & Harlow Make First Red Carpet Appearance at 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' Premiere

Nicole Richie brings her two kids, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, to her premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead at The Grove on Tuesday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old designer and actress stars in the film! She was joined by other members of her family including husband Joel Madden, dad Lionel Richie, mom Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Lionel‘s girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

This is the first time we’re seeing Nicole and Joel‘s kids on the red carpet with their parents!

Also seen on the red carpet were Nicole‘s co-stars including Jermaine Fowler, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., Miles Fowler, Ayaamii Sledge, Carter Young, Simone Joy Jones, Lizet Upia, Romar Fernandez, plus director Wade Allain-Marcus, among others.

Last year, Joel made some super sweet comments about why he’s lucky to be married to Nicole.

