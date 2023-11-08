Joel Madden Explains Why He's 'Lucky' to Be With Nicole Richie In Rare Comments About Their Marriage

Joel Madden is making some rare comments on his longtime marriage to Nicole Richie!

The 44-year-old Good Charlotte musician and his 42-year-old wife are soon celebrating 17 years together, 13 of which they have been married.

In a new interview, the lead vocalist dished on why he’s lucky to be with his wife and how their relationship has helped with giving advice to their kids.

“She’s beautiful,” he said during an appearance on Tamron Hall Show. “That’s my queen.”

“I try to tell my kids to be yourself and to love yourself, ’cause it took me a long time to learn that,” he said. “And Nicole was a big part of that, you know, 17 years is probably… The only thing I’ve done longer than 17 years is [Good Charlotte]. She’s been the greatest partner. I feel lucky.”

“You can put yourself out there in the wrong way too, so you have to love yourself first, and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way,” he added.

Just over a month ago, Joel and his brother Benji launched a new business venture together.