Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 9:43 pm

Joel Madden Explains Why He's 'Lucky' to Be With Nicole Richie In Rare Comments About Their Marriage

Joel Madden Explains Why He's 'Lucky' to Be With Nicole Richie In Rare Comments About Their Marriage

Joel Madden is making some rare comments on his longtime marriage to Nicole Richie!

The 44-year-old Good Charlotte musician and his 42-year-old wife are soon celebrating 17 years together, 13 of which they have been married.

In a new interview, the lead vocalist dished on why he’s lucky to be with his wife and how their relationship has helped with giving advice to their kids.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She’s beautiful,” he said during an appearance on Tamron Hall Show. “That’s my queen.”

“I try to tell my kids to be yourself and to love yourself, ’cause it took me a long time to learn that,” he said. “And Nicole was a big part of that, you know, 17 years is probably… The only thing I’ve done longer than 17 years is [Good Charlotte]. She’s been the greatest partner. I feel lucky.”

“You can put yourself out there in the wrong way too, so you have to love yourself first, and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way,” he added.

Just over a month ago, Joel and his brother Benji launched a new business venture together.
Just Jared on Facebook
joel madden rare comments about nicole richie 01
joel madden rare comments about nicole richie 02
joel madden rare comments about nicole richie 03
joel madden rare comments about nicole richie 04
joel madden rare comments about nicole richie 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joel Madden, Nicole Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr