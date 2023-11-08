Bruce Willis' Daugher Tallulah Shares Update On His Dementia Battle

We’re getting an update on Bruce Willis‘ health.

Earlier this year, the 68-year-old actor’s family announced that he had been diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia. The family had announced Bruce’s earlier diagnosis of aphasia and retirement in March 2022.

On Wednesday (November 8), Bruce’s youngest daughter with Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where she shared some insight into his condition and explained why her family went public with his diagnosis.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” Tallulah, 29, told Drew. “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special.”

As for why she and her family have been so open about the disease, Tallulah said, “Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness.”

“If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us,” Tallulah continued. “And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads.”

In another recent interview, Bruce‘s wife Emma revealed if he is fully aware his of diagnosis.