Noah Cyrus Was 'Seeing' Dominic Purcell Before He Married Mom Tish Cyrus, Multiple Sources Claim

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Jake Bongiovi Proposed to Her!

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

Sat, 02 March 2024 at 12:00 pm

'The Cleaning Lady' Cast Revealed for Season 3 - 5 Actors Returning, 3 Are Not, 3 Stars Joining Cast

We’re days away from the season three premiere of The Cleaning Lady and there are some new faces that will be introduced.

The new season will premiere on March 5, 2024, so production has already begun on the new installment of the series, based on the 2017 Argentinian television series La chica que limpia.

Elodie Yung stars in the series as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon currently living in Las Vegas on an expired visa and working as a cleaning lady to get by. Things take a turn when she witnesses a murder and gets brought into a criminal organization.

So, who will return for season 3 and who isn’t? Plus meet the new cast members!

