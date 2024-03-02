Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Arrive in Italy After She Performed at Indian Billionaire's Son's Wedding Celebration

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on the move!

The couple was seen making their way out of an airport and into their waiting ride in Milan, Italy on Saturday (March 2).

For their flight, Rihanna, 36, went comfy in gray sweats accessorized with a light blue scarf and sunglasses while A$AP Rocky, 35, sported a tan and black geometric-print shirt, black pants, and sunglasses.

The night before, Rihanna was in India where she performed her first live concert in years at the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For those who don’t know, Anant‘s father Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and has a net worth of $114 billion.

