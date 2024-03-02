Top Stories
Noah Cyrus Was 'Seeing' Dominic Purcell Before He Married Mom Tish Cyrus, Multiple Sources Claim

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Jake Bongiovi Proposed to Her!

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

Sat, 02 March 2024 at 11:42 am

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Arrive in Italy After She Performed at Indian Billionaire's Son's Wedding Celebration

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on the move!

The couple was seen making their way out of an airport and into their waiting ride in Milan, Italy on Saturday (March 2).

For their flight, Rihanna, 36, went comfy in gray sweats accessorized with a light blue scarf and sunglasses while A$AP Rocky, 35, sported a tan and black geometric-print shirt, black pants, and sunglasses.

The night before, Rihanna was in India where she performed her first live concert in years at the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For those who don’t know, Anant‘s father Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and has a net worth of $114 billion.

You can check out all 19 songs Rihanna performed here!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arriving in Italy…
Photos: Backgrid USA
