Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' Set List Revealed!

Nicki Minaj is back on the road!

The 41-year-old “Barbie World” rapper kicked off her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Friday night (March 1) at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The new world tour marks the first time Nicki has toured since 2019 when she was on The Nicki Wrld Tour.

While on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Nicki is scheduled to perform 56 shows and will travel across the United States and Canada before heading overseas to Europe.

Monica will be performing as the opening act for the North American leg of the tour, but the European leg’s opening act has not been announced yet.

As of right now, Nicki‘s tour is scheduled to wrap on July 14 in Belgium.

After the first show, we have listed out Nicki‘s 38-song set list for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

After the first show, we have listed out Nicki's 38-song set list for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

First Set:

1. “I’m the Best”

2. “Barbie Dangerous”

3. “FTCU”

4. “Beep Beep”

5. “Hard White”

6. “Press Play”

7. “Win Again”

8. “We Go Up”

9. “Big Difference” / “Beez in the Trap”

10. “Pink Birthday”

11. “Feeling Myself”

12. “Favorite”

13. “Cowgirl”

14. “RNB”

15. “High School”

16.”Needle” / “Ganja Burn”

17. “Bahm Bahm” / “Chun-Li”

18. “Red Ruby da Sleeze”

19. “Forward from Trini”

20. “Black Barbies”

21. “Barbie World”

22. “Roman’s Revenge”

23. “Monster”

24. “Are You Gone Already” (Interlude)

25. “Fallin 4 U”

26. “Right Thru Me”

27. “Save Me”

28. “Here I Am”

29. “Let Me Calm Down”

30. “Nicki Hendrix”

Second Set:

31. “Super Freaky Girl”

32. “Anaconda”

33. “Pink Friday Girls”

34. “Super Bass”

35. “The Night Is Still Young” (Interlude)

36. “Moment 4 Life”

37. “Starships”

Encore:

38. “Everybody”

You can find out more about Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday 2 World Tour here!