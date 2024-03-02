Sam Smith Walks the Runway in Two Outfits During Vivienne Westwood Show in Paris

Sam Smith is hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week!

The 31-year-old Stay With Me singer strutted their way down the catwalk in the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show on Saturday (March 2) in Paris, France.

For one trip down the runway, Sam wore red plaid cloak over a lime green sweater and plaid bottoms paired with a black lace and plaid headpiece while walking with a stick.

In the second appearance, Sam donned a black cut-out dress with a black hat.

A few weeks ago, Sam was in New York City where they stepped to support boyfriend Christian Cowan at his New York Fashion Week show.

