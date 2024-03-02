Sam Smith Walks the Runway in Two Outfits During Vivienne Westwood Show in Paris

Top Stories
Sat, 02 March 2024 at 10:40 am

Sam Smith is hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week!

The 31-year-old Stay With Me singer strutted their way down the catwalk in the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show on Saturday (March 2) in Paris, France.

For one trip down the runway, Sam wore red plaid cloak over a lime green sweater and plaid bottoms paired with a black lace and plaid headpiece while walking with a stick.

In the second appearance, Sam donned a black cut-out dress with a black hat.

A few weeks ago, Sam was in New York City where they stepped to support boyfriend Christian Cowan at his New York Fashion Week show.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Sam Smith walking in the fashion show…
