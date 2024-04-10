Timothee Chalamet & Elle Fanning Film Scenes for Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in New Jersey

Timothee Chalamet is spending the day filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic!

The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was joined on set by Elle Fanning as they filmed A Complete Unknown on Tuesday (April 9) in Paterson, New Jersey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

In the film, Timothee plays famed singer Bob Dylan while Elle, 26, plays Sylvie Russo, an artist and university student that Bob was romantically involved with in the ’60s.

Later that night, Timothee was seen wear a black cap and carrying a guitar case as he filmed some more scenes.

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, and P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal.

If you missed it, Timothee revealed one of his hopes for the movie.

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning on set…