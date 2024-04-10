Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie &agrave; Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 10, 2024 at 1:07 am
By JJ Staff

Bear Grylls Shares How Much Taller His Son Marmaduke Is Than Him In 18th Birthday Post

Bear Grylls Shares How Much Taller His Son Marmaduke Is Than Him In 18th Birthday Post

Bear Grylls‘ youngest son Marmaduke is growing up and he’s much taller than both of his parents!

The 49-year-old Running Wild with Bear Grylls host took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate his son’s 18th birthday, sharing rarely seen photos of the child.

In the pics, Marmaduke towers over his parents, Bear and wife Shara. For context, Bear is reportedly six feet tall, so his son is several inches taller.

Keep reading to find out more…

“18 today! We love you so much Marmaduke… keep shining bright! ❤️,” Bear captioned his post. Check it out below!

Fans took to the comments to marvel and joke at just how tall he has gotten.

“You must look up to him a lot,” one person wrote.

“Beast of a man👊must eat lots of 🥩😂,” commented another.

Bear and Shara are also parents to another son, Jesse, who is 20 years old.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bear Grylls, Celebrity Babies