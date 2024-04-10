Bear Grylls Shares How Much Taller His Son Marmaduke Is Than Him In 18th Birthday Post

Bear Grylls‘ youngest son Marmaduke is growing up and he’s much taller than both of his parents!

The 49-year-old Running Wild with Bear Grylls host took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate his son’s 18th birthday, sharing rarely seen photos of the child.

In the pics, Marmaduke towers over his parents, Bear and wife Shara. For context, Bear is reportedly six feet tall, so his son is several inches taller.

“18 today! We love you so much Marmaduke… keep shining bright! ❤️,” Bear captioned his post. Check it out below!

Fans took to the comments to marvel and joke at just how tall he has gotten.

“You must look up to him a lot,” one person wrote.

“Beast of a man👊must eat lots of 🥩😂,” commented another.

Bear and Shara are also parents to another son, Jesse, who is 20 years old.