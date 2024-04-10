Sandra Oh Reveals Why She Won't Return To 'Grey's Anatomy' Anytime Soon

Don’t expect to see Sandra Oh back on Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon.

The hit ABC medical drama has brought back some of it’s OG stars throughout the years, including Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh, who play exes Derek Shepherd and Addison Montgomery, making appearances in recent seasons.

There are currently, still only two original cast members left on the show in a full-time capacity – Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Ellen Pompeo exited the series as a full-time series regular, though she will still provide voiceovers for the show.

While stepping out at the premiere of her new HBO series The Sympathizer, Sandra was asked about the possibility of her returning to Grey’s Anatomy.

“I love that people are still [fans]” she told ET at the premiere.

“I hope people feel like I did my job, which is that I brought to life a character and she had a growth over 10 seasons, and that it was true,” Sandra continued. “She was ready to move on, and so have I.”

Sandra, of course, starred as Cristina Yang in the first 10 seasons of the show, who has also been mentioned numerous times since her departure. After leaving Grey Sloan, Cristina went on to become researcher, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Klausman Institute for Medical Research in Zurich, Switzerland.

In case you missed it, Grey’s Anatomy was just recently renewed for season 21 at ABC!

