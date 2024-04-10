Jenna Dewan, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, & More Attend Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 - See All the Stars in Attendance!

The stars are stepping out in style!

Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, and Paris Hilton hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday (April 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Fashion Trust U.S. is a “nonprofit initiative dedicated to discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand.”

The event this year was hosted by Zooey Deschanel.

Following the event, we recapped all of the stars on the red carpet so that you can see what everyone wore.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alexandra Shipp

Alison Brie FYI: Alison Brie is wearing a Tory Burch dress.

Alton Mason

Andra Day FYI: Andra Day is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress with EFFY jewelry.

Ashley Graham

Aurora James

Awkwafina

Bailee Madison

Carly Steel

Chris Appleton

Chrishelle Lim FYI: Chrishelle Lim is wearing a dress by Aisling Camps in collaboration with St. John.

Christina Hendricks

Cynthia Erivo

Da’Vine Joy Randolph FYI: Da’Vine Joy Randolph is wearing a dress by Rahul Mishra.

Dita Von Teese

Dylan Sprouse

Ella Balinska

Emmanuelle Chriqui

Froy Gutierrez

Heidi Klum

Janelle Monae FYI: Janelle Monae is wearing a Sergio Hudson suit and jewelry by REZA.

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

Jennifer Meyer

Jessica Biel

Jonathan & Tara Tucker

Karrueche Tran FYI: Karrueche Tran is wearing a LaQuan Smith dress.

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon FYI: Kelly Rowland is wearing a Harbison Studio gown.

Kelsea Ballerini FYI: Kelsea Ballerini is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.

Kendrick Sampson

Kiernan Shipka FYI: Kiernan Shipka is wearing a Fendi dress.

KiKi Layne FYI: KiKi Layne is wearing a Tory Burch dress.

Kristin Davis FYI: Kristin Davis is wearing a St. John dress.

LaQuan Smith

Larsen Thompson

Laura Harrier FYI: Laura Harrier is wearing earrings by Melinda Maria.

Lilly Singh

Lily Aldridge

Lily Rabe

Lisa Rinna

Liza Koshy FYI: Liza Koshy is wearing Mach & Mach heels.

Lucy Hale

Molly Sims

Morgan Stewart

Nikki Reed

Nina Dobrev FYI: Nina Dobrev is wearing a Tory Burch outfit.

Paris Hilton FYI: Paris Hilton is wearing a Muglar dress.

Poorna Jagannathan

Rachel Zoe

Scout & Tallulah Willis

Selma Blair

Sophia Bush

Storm Reid

Yaya DaCosta

Yvonne Orji

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

