Jenna Dewan, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, & More Attend Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 - See All the Stars in Attendance!
The stars are stepping out in style!
Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, and Paris Hilton hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday (April 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The Fashion Trust U.S. is a “nonprofit initiative dedicated to discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand.”
The event this year was hosted by Zooey Deschanel.
Following the event, we recapped all of the stars on the red carpet so that you can see what everyone wore.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alexandra Shipp
Alison Brie
FYI: Alison Brie is wearing a Tory Burch dress.
Alton Mason
Andra Day
FYI: Andra Day is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress with EFFY jewelry.
Ashley Graham
Aurora James
Awkwafina
Bailee Madison
Carly Steel
Chris Appleton
Chrishelle Lim
FYI: Chrishelle Lim is wearing a dress by Aisling Camps in collaboration with St. John.
Christina Hendricks
Cynthia Erivo
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
FYI: Da’Vine Joy Randolph is wearing a dress by Rahul Mishra.
Dita Von Teese
Dylan Sprouse
Ella Balinska
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Froy Gutierrez
Heidi Klum
Janelle Monae
FYI: Janelle Monae is wearing a Sergio Hudson suit and jewelry by REZA.
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee
Jennifer Meyer
Jessica Biel
Jonathan & Tara Tucker
Karrueche Tran
FYI: Karrueche Tran is wearing a LaQuan Smith dress.
Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon
FYI: Kelly Rowland is wearing a Harbison Studio gown.
Kelsea Ballerini
FYI: Kelsea Ballerini is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.
Kendrick Sampson
Kiernan Shipka
FYI: Kiernan Shipka is wearing a Fendi dress.
KiKi Layne
FYI: KiKi Layne is wearing a Tory Burch dress.
Kristin Davis
FYI: Kristin Davis is wearing a St. John dress.
LaQuan Smith
Larsen Thompson
Laura Harrier
FYI: Laura Harrier is wearing earrings by Melinda Maria.
Lilly Singh
Lily Aldridge
Lily Rabe
Lisa Rinna
Liza Koshy
FYI: Liza Koshy is wearing Mach & Mach heels.
Lucy Hale
Molly Sims
Morgan Stewart
Nikki Reed
Nina Dobrev
FYI: Nina Dobrev is wearing a Tory Burch outfit.
Paris Hilton
FYI: Paris Hilton is wearing a Muglar dress.
Poorna Jagannathan
Rachel Zoe
Scout & Tallulah Willis
Selma Blair
Sophia Bush
Storm Reid
Yaya DaCosta
Yvonne Orji
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
