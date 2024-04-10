Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie &agrave; Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 10, 2024 at 2:12 am
By JJ Staff

Jenna Dewan, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, & More Attend Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 - See All the Stars in Attendance!

Jenna Dewan, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, & More Attend Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 - See All the Stars in Attendance!

The stars are stepping out in style!

Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Sophia Bush, and Paris Hilton hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday (April 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Fashion Trust U.S. is a “nonprofit initiative dedicated to discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand.”

The event this year was hosted by Zooey Deschanel.

Following the event, we recapped all of the stars on the red carpet so that you can see what everyone wore.

Keep reading to find out more…Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

trust fashion us awards

Alessandra Ambrosio

trust fashion us awards

Alexandra Shipp

trust fashion us awards

Alison Brie

FYI: Alison Brie is wearing a Tory Burch dress.

trust fashion us awards

Alton Mason

trust fashion us awards

Andra Day

FYI: Andra Day is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress with EFFY jewelry.

trust fashion us awards

Ashley Graham

trust fashion us awards

Aurora James

trust fashion us awards

Awkwafina

trust fashion us awards

Bailee Madison

trust fashion us awards

Carly Steel

trust fashion us awards

Chris Appleton

trust fashion us awards

Chrishelle Lim

FYI: Chrishelle Lim is wearing a dress by Aisling Camps in collaboration with St. John.

trust fashion us awards

Christina Hendricks

trust fashion us awards

Cynthia Erivo

trust fashion us awards

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

FYI: Da’Vine Joy Randolph is wearing a dress by Rahul Mishra.

trust fashion us awards

Dita Von Teese

trust fashion us awards

Dylan Sprouse

trust fashion us awards

Ella Balinska

trust fashion us awards

Emmanuelle Chriqui

trust fashion us awards

Froy Gutierrez

trust fashion us awards

Heidi Klum

trust fashion us awards

Janelle Monae

FYI: Janelle Monae is wearing a Sergio Hudson suit and jewelry by REZA.

trust fashion us awards

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

trust fashion us awards

Jennifer Meyer

trust fashion us awards

Jessica Biel

trust fashion us awards

Jonathan & Tara Tucker

trust fashion us awards

Karrueche Tran

FYI: Karrueche Tran is wearing a LaQuan Smith dress.

trust fashion us awards

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon

FYI: Kelly Rowland is wearing a Harbison Studio gown.

trust fashion us awards

Kelsea Ballerini

FYI: Kelsea Ballerini is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.

trust fashion us awards

Kendrick Sampson

trust fashion us awards

Kiernan Shipka

FYI: Kiernan Shipka is wearing a Fendi dress.

trust fashion us awards

KiKi Layne

FYI: KiKi Layne is wearing a Tory Burch dress.

trust fashion us awards

Kristin Davis

FYI: Kristin Davis is wearing a St. John dress.

trust fashion us awards

LaQuan Smith

trust fashion us awards

Larsen Thompson

trust fashion us awards

Laura Harrier

FYI: Laura Harrier is wearing earrings by Melinda Maria.

trust fashion us awards

Lilly Singh

trust fashion us awards

Lily Aldridge

trust fashion us awards

Lily Rabe

trust fashion us awards

Lisa Rinna

trust fashion us awards

Liza Koshy

FYI: Liza Koshy is wearing Mach & Mach heels.

trust fashion us awards

Lucy Hale

trust fashion us awards

Molly Sims

trust fashion us awards

Morgan Stewart

trust fashion us awards

Nikki Reed

trust fashion us awards

Nina Dobrev

FYI: Nina Dobrev is wearing a Tory Burch outfit.

trust fashion us awards

Paris Hilton

FYI: Paris Hilton is wearing a Muglar dress.

trust fashion us awards

Poorna Jagannathan

trust fashion us awards

Rachel Zoe

trust fashion us awards

Scout & Tallulah Willis

trust fashion us awards

Selma Blair

trust fashion us awards

Sophia Bush

trust fashion us awards

Storm Reid

trust fashion us awards

Yaya DaCosta

trust fashion us awards

Yvonne Orji

trust fashion us awards

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars in attendance…
Just Jared on Facebook
see the stars at fashion trust awards 01
see the stars at fashion trust awards 02
see the stars at fashion trust awards 03
see the stars at fashion trust awards 04
see the stars at fashion trust awards 05
see the stars at fashion trust awards 06
see the stars at fashion trust awards 07
see the stars at fashion trust awards 08
see the stars at fashion trust awards 09
see the stars at fashion trust awards 10
see the stars at fashion trust awards 11
see the stars at fashion trust awards 12
see the stars at fashion trust awards 13
see the stars at fashion trust awards 14
see the stars at fashion trust awards 15
see the stars at fashion trust awards 16
see the stars at fashion trust awards 17
see the stars at fashion trust awards 18
see the stars at fashion trust awards 19
see the stars at fashion trust awards 20
see the stars at fashion trust awards 21
see the stars at fashion trust awards 22
see the stars at fashion trust awards 23
see the stars at fashion trust awards 24
see the stars at fashion trust awards 25
see the stars at fashion trust awards 26
see the stars at fashion trust awards 27
see the stars at fashion trust awards 28
see the stars at fashion trust awards 29
see the stars at fashion trust awards 30
see the stars at fashion trust awards 31
see the stars at fashion trust awards 32
see the stars at fashion trust awards 33
see the stars at fashion trust awards 34
see the stars at fashion trust awards 35
see the stars at fashion trust awards 36
see the stars at fashion trust awards 37
see the stars at fashion trust awards 38
see the stars at fashion trust awards 39
see the stars at fashion trust awards 40
see the stars at fashion trust awards 41
see the stars at fashion trust awards 42
see the stars at fashion trust awards 43
see the stars at fashion trust awards 44
see the stars at fashion trust awards 45
see the stars at fashion trust awards 46
see the stars at fashion trust awards 47
see the stars at fashion trust awards 48
see the stars at fashion trust awards 49
see the stars at fashion trust awards 50
see the stars at fashion trust awards 51
see the stars at fashion trust awards 52
see the stars at fashion trust awards 53
see the stars at fashion trust awards 54
see the stars at fashion trust awards 55
see the stars at fashion trust awards 56
see the stars at fashion trust awards 57
see the stars at fashion trust awards 58
see the stars at fashion trust awards 59
see the stars at fashion trust awards 60
see the stars at fashion trust awards 61
see the stars at fashion trust awards 62
see the stars at fashion trust awards 63
see the stars at fashion trust awards 64
see the stars at fashion trust awards 65
see the stars at fashion trust awards 66
see the stars at fashion trust awards 67

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Alexandra Shipp, Alison Brie, Alton Mason, Andra Day, Ashley Graham, Aurora James, Awkwafina, Bailee Madison, Carly Steel, Chris Appleton, Chrishelle Lim, Christina Hendricks, Cynthia Erivo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dita Von Teese, Dylan Sprouse, Ella Balinska, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Evan Ross, Extended, Froy Gutierrez, Heidi Klum, Janelle Monae, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Meyer, Jessica Biel, Jonathan Scott, Jonathan Tucker, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kelsea Ballerini, Kendrick Sampson, Kiernan Shipka, KiKi Layne, Kristin Davis, LaQuan Smith, Larsen Thompson, Laura Harrier, Lilly Singh, Lily Aldridge, Lily Rabe, Lisa Rinna, Lucy Hale, Molly Sims, Morgan Stewart, Nikki Reed, Nina Dobrev, Paris Hilton, Poorna Jagannathan, Rachel Zoe, Scout Willis, Selma Blair, Sophia Bush, Steve Kazee, Storm Reid, Tallulah Willis, Tara Tucker, Tim Weatherspoon, Yaya DaCosta, Yvonne Orji, Zooey Deschanel