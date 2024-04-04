'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Explains How They Decide to Bring Certain Characters Back

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis briefly explained the process they go through in the writer’s room regarding bringing back past characters.

Tonight’s episode of Grey’s sees Jessica Capshaw return as Arizona Robbins. Jessica left the show ahead of season 15, and is back for tonight’s brand-new episode.

Keep reading to find out more…

Meg explained to EW, “That’s the amazing thing about the writers’ room and having so many characters that have been on and off the show, everybody is always pitching different stories to bring back different people. It was a nice balance of, ‘This medical story is amazing,’ and we’d been looking for a way to bring Arizona back. So it just seemed right, and it felt like it was time to hear that laugh again in the hospital.”

About Arizona’s return, Meg promised: “You’re going to get a little bit of everything that we love about the character. We’re going to see her with some familiar faces. Obviously, she’s in the trailer with Bailey [Chandra Wilson] and they have a great relationship. We’re going to see her come across a challenge. We’re going to see her laugh. We’re going to see her be medically awesome. We’re going to see her teach. I think people will be really happy.”

There’s some huge Grey’s Anatomy news that was just announced this week.