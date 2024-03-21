Michael Keaton Returns to Iconic Role in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally here!

The sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 movie Beetlejuice will see Michael Keaton reprise the role of Beetlejuice, while Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder are also set to return. New additions to the franchise include Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Burn Gorman, and Justin Theroux.

Here’s the synopsis: “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

On Thursday (March 21), the teaser trailer was unveiled!

The trailer gives fans a first look at the stars in action, 36 years after the first Beetlejuice film!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open in theaters on September 6, 2024.

