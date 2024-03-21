Top Stories
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits

Mar 21, 2024 at 6:01 pm
By JJ Staff

David Schwimmer to Lead Season 2 of Disney+ Anthology Series 'Goosebumps'

David Schwimmer to Lead Season 2 of Disney+ Anthology Series 'Goosebumps'
  • David Schwimmer cast a the lead in new season of Goosebumps - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa reveals how much sleep he gets each night – Celebitchy
  • Where do the guys get the engagement rings on Love Is Blind? – Popsugar
  • Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan‘s new movie trailer released! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Casting, David Schwimmer, Disney Plus, Goosebumps, Newsies, Television