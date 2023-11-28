Luke Evans Loses 17 Pounds in 10 Weeks, Shows Off Weight Loss in Shirtless Video
Luke Evans has some advice for people who are looking to lose weight, but the chances of you taking his advice are likely slim to none.
The 44-year-old actor is currently starring in a West End play in London and says he’s lost 17 pounds in the last 10 weeks while performing in the show.
“Wanna burn body fat fast? DO A WEST END SHOW!!! Dropped 8kg in 10 weeks!! Only down side…it’s BLOODY WINTER 🥶 Also cooling eye patches are a 44 year old man’s best friend,” Luke said in a video that he made while shirtless.
Luke posed shirtless in the mirror while zooming in on the patches on his eyes.
A lot of Luke‘s fans expressed concern and told him to take care of himself as well.
