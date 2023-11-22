Luke Evans & Billy Porter Battle for Custody in 'Our Son' Trailer - Watch Now

The trailer for Luke Evans and Billy Porter‘s new movie has been released.

The two actors play divorcing parents battling for custody of their son, played by Christopher Woodley, in Our Son directed by Bill Oliver.

Here’s the synopsis:”Nicky (Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

The movie also stars Robin Weigert, Andrew Rannells, Isaac Powell, and Phylicia Rashad.

If you missed it, Luke, who is openly gay, weighed in on the debate that only gay people should play gay roles.

Our Son will be released in select theaters on December 8.