Top Stories
'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 12:35 am

Luke Evans & Billy Porter Battle for Custody in 'Our Son' Trailer - Watch Now

Luke Evans & Billy Porter Battle for Custody in 'Our Son' Trailer - Watch Now

The trailer for Luke Evans and Billy Porter‘s new movie has been released.

The two actors play divorcing parents battling for custody of their son, played by Christopher Woodley, in Our Son directed by Bill Oliver.

Here’s the synopsis:”Nicky (Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie also stars Robin Weigert, Andrew Rannells, Isaac Powell, and Phylicia Rashad.

If you missed it, Luke, who is openly gay, weighed in on the debate that only gay people should play gay roles.

Our Son will be released in select theaters on December 8.
Just Jared on Facebook
our son trailer luke evans billy porter 01
our son trailer luke evans billy porter 02
our son trailer luke evans billy porter 03

Photos: Vertical
Posted to: Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter, Christopher Woodley, Isaac Powell, Luke Evans, Movies, Phylicia Rashad, robin weigert, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images