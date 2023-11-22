Tom Schwartz Shares Update on 'Winter House' Romance with Katie Flood, Reveals What His Ex Wife Thinks

Tom Schwartz is opening up about his relationship with co-star Katie Flood.

The 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and the 31-year-old Below Deck: Mediterranean star have showed interest in each other while on vacation in Aspen for the current season of the Bravo series Winter House.

On the series, Tom mentioned that he was definitely interested in Katie, but felt he couldn’t pursue anything with her because she has the same name as his ex wife Katie Maloney. However, at the end of episode four and start of episode five, Tom and Katie F shared a kiss in the backseat of their ride back from the bar to their share house.

So, what’s the latest on the pair?

“She’s obviously beautiful, on the surface” he told E! News of Katie F. “But she has a great sensibility. She’s self-deprecating, she’s really funny. And she’s got a lot of humility, too. We kind of got a little spark going and we had some chemistry.”

“I think we’re really good friends,” Tom shared of where they stand now. “We haven’t like friend-zoned each other, we stay in touch.”

Tom has also revealed what his ex wife Katie M thinks about the brief Winter House fling.

“She was very supportive,” he said. “Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I’d had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year. And again a very healthy, amicable separation.”

“Okay there was a few bumps along the way, if you watched [Vanderpump Rules] last season,” Tom adds. “But for the most part it’s all love with me and Katie and I’m always rooting for her. And she’s crushing life right now. It makes me happy to see her just thriving.”

