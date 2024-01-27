Brad Pitt & Javier Bardem Film More Scenes for Formula One Movie in Daytona

Brad Pitt is spending another day on set of his new movie.

The 60-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was all smiles as he filmed scenes for his upcoming Formula One movie inside of a diner on Friday afternoon (January 26) in Daytona, Calif.

Joining Brad on set was his co-star Javier Bardem, who was seen waving the onlookers as he prepared to start filming.

Earlier in the week, Brad and Javier, 54, filmed more scenes at a local laundromat.

Joseph Kosinski is directing the movie and it will also star Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. Real-life race car driver Lewis Hamilton is said to have a role in the film as well!

The movie is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2025. Find out more about the movie here!

