Sat, 27 January 2024 at 11:28 am

Brad Pitt & Javier Bardem Film More Scenes for Formula One Movie in Daytona

Brad Pitt is spending another day on set of his new movie.

The 60-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was all smiles as he filmed scenes for his upcoming Formula One movie inside of a diner on Friday afternoon (January 26) in Daytona, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Joining Brad on set was his co-star Javier Bardem, who was seen waving the onlookers as he prepared to start filming.

Earlier in the week, Brad and Javier, 54, filmed more scenes at a local laundromat.

Joseph Kosinski is directing the movie and it will also star Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. Real-life race car driver Lewis Hamilton is said to have a role in the film as well!

The movie is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2025. Find out more about the movie here!

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem on set…
Photos: Backgrid USA
