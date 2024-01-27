Paul Mescal Goes for Walk Around Rainy NYC

Paul Mescal is stepping out for the day.

The 27-year-old Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor braved the rainy weather while stepping out to run a few errands on Friday afternoon (January 26) in New York City.

For his outing, Paul sported a tan jacket, jeans, a baseball hat, and black Adidas sneakers.

In a new interview, Paul talked about filming the sex scenes with Andrew Scott in their new movie All of Us Strangers and weighed in on the importance of having intimacy coordinators on set.

All of Us Strangers is out in select theaters now. You can check out the trailer here.