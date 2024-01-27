Jon Bon Jovi & Wife Dorothea Hurley Enjoy Rare Night Out in Santa Monica

Jon Bon Jovi is enjoying a rare night out with his wife!

The 61-year-old “You Give Love a Bad Name” rocker and his wife Dorothea Hurley kept close as they left Giorgio Baldi after dinner with friends on Friday night (January 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night, Jon sported a leather jacket with a white sweater and jeans while Dorothea, 61, wore a navy jacket with brown leather pants and a scarf.

If you didn’t know, Jon and Dorothea met as students in high school and married in 1989. Together they share four kids – daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 28, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 19.

Jake is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and in a recent interview, Millie, 19, revealed if Jon will be performing at their wedding.