Top Stories
'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for Claims That She's Had Plastic Surgery

'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for Claims That She's Had Plastic Surgery

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

Sat, 27 January 2024 at 11:49 am

Jon Bon Jovi & Wife Dorothea Hurley Enjoy Rare Night Out in Santa Monica

Jon Bon Jovi & Wife Dorothea Hurley Enjoy Rare Night Out in Santa Monica

Jon Bon Jovi is enjoying a rare night out with his wife!

The 61-year-old “You Give Love a Bad Name” rocker and his wife Dorothea Hurley kept close as they left Giorgio Baldi after dinner with friends on Friday night (January 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Bon Jovi

For their night, Jon sported a leather jacket with a white sweater and jeans while Dorothea, 61, wore a navy jacket with brown leather pants and a scarf.

If you didn’t know, Jon and Dorothea met as students in high school and married in 1989. Together they share four kids – daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 28, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 19.

Jake is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and in a recent interview, Millie, 19, revealed if Jon will be performing at their wedding.
Just Jared on Facebook
jon bon jovi rare night out with friends in santa monica 01
jon bon jovi rare night out with friends in santa monica 02
jon bon jovi rare night out with friends in santa monica 03
jon bon jovi rare night out with friends in santa monica 04
jon bon jovi rare night out with friends in santa monica 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dorothea Hurley, Jon Bon Jovi