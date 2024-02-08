Usher Reveals the Former Performer Who Gave Him Super Bowl Halftime Show Advice Recently

Time is ticking down for Usher to take the stage for his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 45-year-old “Yeah” hitmaker will take the field on Sunday (February 10) to provide the musical entertainment, and he’s been teasing what fans can expect for a while now.

More recently, he opened up about the stars who have been giving him advice. More specifically, Usher revealed one former Halftime Show performer who took the time to talk to him about delivering what will be one of the most-viewed concerts of the year.

“I’ve happened to be around a few people who’ve played the Super Bowl, and they did give me some pointers,” Usher told Billboard. “I also happened to be on a boat not too long ago with Katy Perry, who gave me some notes.”

He continued, mentioning last year’s performer: “I heard that Rihanna stood up for me [in a December interview with E! News] and said something really incredible [about Usher’s qualifications for the gig]. I really appreciated that.”

“I’ve watched every performer, analyzing how they maximized those 12 minutes. But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I’ve prepared for during the last 30 years,” he added.

