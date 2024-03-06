Leah Remini Reveals Why She Still Responds to Fan Mail

Leah Remini is all about showing her love for her fans!

Over the weekend, the 53-year-old King of Queens actress shared a video on Instagram of her dining room table completely covered with autographed photos that she plans on sending back to her fans.

Along with the video, Leah explained why she still responds back to all of her fan mail.

Keep reading to find out more…“I thought that I would share this with you,” Leah said in the video. “I still do my fan mail. I still sign it. My mother lays it all out on my dining room table, and I do this once every two weeks”

She continued, “I always vow to do this and to always sign or take a picture if I can with people. Because this is what I dreamed about — people wanting my picture.”

Then in the caption, Leah wrote, “This is what I always dreamed of when I was younger and I’ll never take it for granted!”

Back in September 2023, Leah and Kevin James celebrated the 25th anniversary of The King of Queens first premiering on TV.