Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde is receiving criticism after sharing a tweet referencing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s rumored relationship.

On Friday (October 6), the 39-year-old actress and director posted a tweet on her Instagram Story that reads, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

Presumably, she meant that she would like more urgent matters to get as much attention as the potential sparks between the Grammy winner and the NFL star.

However, social media users were quick to point out the irony of Olivia‘s weighing-in given her own previous relationship with Harry Styles.

Olivia and Harry notably traveled all over the world together (via plane) for his concerts and for press for their film, Don’t Worry Darling. Their romance, which lasted from about January 2021 to November 2022, also received a lot of attention at the time.

One X (formerly known as Twitter) user joked, “I get it but like also…who is olivia wilde to say sh-t. I dont remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.” That tweet has nearly 100 thousand likes.

Another user commented on that post, “she wasn’t worried about climate change when she was flying cross the country to go chase Harry lmao.”

The drama surrounding Olivia and Don’t Worry Darling recently made an appearance in American Horror Story: Delicate.