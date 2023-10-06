Olivia Wilde's Brief Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Dating Life Are Going Viral

Fans think that Olivia Wilde is throwing shade at Taylor Swift after the actress shared some brief thoughts on her dating life.

The comments seem to be pointed at Taylor‘s new relationship with football player Travis Kelce, and while people think she’s throwing shade at the new couple, it seems she’s actually just commenting on the media craze.

Olivia posted a brief comment to her Instagram Stories by reposting a tweet from Evil actress Katja Herbers.

Keep reading to find out more…

Katja wrote in her tweet, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” Olivia shared the screencap on her Instagram page.

The tweet seems to be calling out the way the media has covered the new relationship instead of focusing on real-world issues like climate change.

There are definitely people out there who think Olivia is throwing shade at Taylor, likely because they both have dated Harry Styles in the past.

Olivia recently revealed who she believes to be the “greatest singer on Earth” and you might be surprised by the choice.