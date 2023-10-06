Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 7:21 pm

Olivia Wilde's Brief Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Dating Life Are Going Viral

Olivia Wilde's Brief Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Dating Life Are Going Viral

Fans think that Olivia Wilde is throwing shade at Taylor Swift after the actress shared some brief thoughts on her dating life.

The comments seem to be pointed at Taylor‘s new relationship with football player Travis Kelce, and while people think she’s throwing shade at the new couple, it seems she’s actually just commenting on the media craze.

Olivia posted a brief comment to her Instagram Stories by reposting a tweet from Evil actress Katja Herbers.

Keep reading to find out more…

Katja wrote in her tweet, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” Olivia shared the screencap on her Instagram page.

Olivia Wilde post about Taylor Swift

The tweet seems to be calling out the way the media has covered the new relationship instead of focusing on real-world issues like climate change.

There are definitely people out there who think Olivia is throwing shade at Taylor, likely because they both have dated Harry Styles in the past.

Olivia recently revealed who she believes to be the “greatest singer on Earth” and you might be surprised by the choice.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr