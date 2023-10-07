Caitlyn Jenner Reveals If She's Dating Anyone, Talks Her Love Life

Caitlyn Jenner had a lot to say about her love life recently.

The 73-year-old former Olympian revealed her relationship status in an interview and shared exactly what she’s looking for in that area of her life.

Speaking to The Times, Caitlyn made it clear that she was “very single” at the moment and happy that way.

“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” she said, via People. “I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Caitlyn cited her family as part of the reason and made it clear that she had enough other things going on to keep busy.

“I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years,” she shared. “Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Caitlyn discussed her relationship with ex Kris Jenner and revealed her first impression upon meeting her wife years ago.

She also recently explained that she and Kris don’t talk anymore.