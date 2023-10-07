Caitlyn Jenner Says She Was 'Infatuated' With Kris Jenner When They First Met

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about the first time she laid eyes on Kris Jenner!

During an interview with The Times, the 73-year-old former Olympian told the story of meeting Kris during a blind date back in 1990.

She revealed why she was instantly drawn to the reality superstar.

“We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months,” Caitlyn recalled. “I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

She noted that back then, Kris was “basically a housewife in Beverly Hills.” Caitlyn explained that the media personality “took over [her] business,” helping secure infomercials for the family.

“I had no idea what the future held for us,” Caitlyn told the newspaper. “I don’t think even she did.”

Kris and Caitlyn were married for 22 years before they announced their separation in 2013.

The former athlete also recently shared where she and Kris stand today.