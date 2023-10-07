Top Stories
'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 2:15 pm

Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Arrive in Style for Intimissimi Dinner in Berlin

Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Arrive in Style for Intimissimi Dinner in Berlin

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are hitting the red carpet!

The mother-daughter models posed for photos while arriving at the Intimissimi Dinner Friday evening (October 6) held at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

For the event, Heidi, 50, wore a pink minidress while Leni, 19, wowed in a black sheer dress.

In a new interview, Heidi opened up about her body, her career and rumors where she revealed her biggest complaint about being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Late last year, Leni weighed in on the nepo-baby debate and she shared how grateful she is for all of the help mom Heidi gave her to get into the modeling industry.

Click through the gallery inside for Heidi and Leni Klum arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 01
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 02
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 03
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 04
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 05
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 06
heidi klum leni intimissari dinner 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Heidi Klum, Leni Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr