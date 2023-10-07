Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Arrive in Style for Intimissimi Dinner in Berlin

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are hitting the red carpet!

The mother-daughter models posed for photos while arriving at the Intimissimi Dinner Friday evening (October 6) held at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany.

For the event, Heidi, 50, wore a pink minidress while Leni, 19, wowed in a black sheer dress.

In a new interview, Heidi opened up about her body, her career and rumors where she revealed her biggest complaint about being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Late last year, Leni weighed in on the nepo-baby debate and she shared how grateful she is for all of the help mom Heidi gave her to get into the modeling industry.

