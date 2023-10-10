Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Gigi Hadid is breaking her silence on the conflict happening in Israel.

For those who aren’t aware, the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, killing at least 900 people so far. Militants also kidnapped at least 100 hostages and took them into Gaza, pledging to kill them if Israel does any airstrikes on Gaza without warning. The death toll in Gaza has reached at least 765 people from the retaliatory airstrikes.

Gigi‘s father Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine and the family has shown support for the “Free Palestine” movement over the years.

In a statement on her Instagram account, Gigi wrote, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict —too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

She continued, “The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic.”

“If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength — whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always,” she concluded.

Gigi‘s dad Mohamed has been very vocal over the last few days, voicing support for Palestine and slamming the Israeli government.

Mohamed shared a photo of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and said, “His arrogance and humiliation the Palestinians Arab Christian’s and Moslems to be lesser of human than him. Is the slap on the face of humanity. Brings out the worst of both sides. Hate with hate rather then love and compassion. Sending out new settlers to burn towns and demolishing homes and killing civilians/ Arabs moslem and spitting on churches .. and giving a free pass to to terrorize communities with the IDF protecting them !!!! What do you call these settlers. ? There is boiling point … I don’t know nor do I care for Hamas as much that I don’t know nor do I care where these settles come from. But they are not angels. I condemn the killing of innocent civilians woman. Children should not be harmed. We are all humans .. we need to be treated equally.”

